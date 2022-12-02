Brokers Issue Forecasts for Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Life Storage’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.27.

NYSE LSI opened at $106.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

