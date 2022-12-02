Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Five Below, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.48 on Friday. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Five Below by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

