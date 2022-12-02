FY2023 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

