Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

