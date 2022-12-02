Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,550 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Snap-on by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Snap-on by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Snap-on by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $242.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $243.92.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

