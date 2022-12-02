Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.24% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.15. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.