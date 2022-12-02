Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.61.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

