Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

