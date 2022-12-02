Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.08 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KD opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

