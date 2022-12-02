Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

