Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 9,209 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.40% of Chase worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 28.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chase by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 50,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth $399,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the first quarter worth $10,252,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chase by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CCF stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34. Chase Co. has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $105.26.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

