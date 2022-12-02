Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.13 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after buying an additional 76,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.