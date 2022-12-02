Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 4,125 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

GE opened at $85.26 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

