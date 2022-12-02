Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,355 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 297,422 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after acquiring an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.70.

NYSE BDX opened at $250.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

