Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Digi International were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Digi International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Digi International to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $41.13 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $43.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

