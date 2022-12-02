Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.30. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $16.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.