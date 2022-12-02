Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,300 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Realty Income by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Realty Income by 79.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of O stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

