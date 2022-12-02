Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $405.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.67.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $357.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.08 and its 200 day moving average is $320.79. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

