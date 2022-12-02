Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,044.8% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 869,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after buying an additional 829,075 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,641,000 after purchasing an additional 821,061 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,658.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 792,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 775,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

