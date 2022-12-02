Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $233.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $242.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.78.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.