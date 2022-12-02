Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Down 8.6 %

BIG opened at $17.83 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $516.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Big Lots by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.