Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $10,635,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 350.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $25.60 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

AXTA opened at $26.78 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

