Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Asana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.15. Asana has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $95.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 222.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 16.0% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

