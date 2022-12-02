Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.17% of Compass Diversified worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,858.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 131,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125,021 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 958.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CODI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

