Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,980 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Livent worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 132.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 38.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 783,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CICC Research started coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.68. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

