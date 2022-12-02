Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 4,100 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 664.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

