Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in ASML by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in ASML by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

Shares of ASML opened at $611.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $817.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.22 and a 200 day moving average of $505.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

