Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 12,600 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,417,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 279.6% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,897,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $184,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,850,536 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $179,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,723,080 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 195,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

