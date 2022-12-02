Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 29,212 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,212 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $761.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $731.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.46.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

