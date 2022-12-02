Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 29,210 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 245.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 388,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

