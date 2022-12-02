Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 591 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX opened at $99.50 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

