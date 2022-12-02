Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Shell worth $116,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $6,566,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $586,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.89) to GBX 2,900 ($34.69) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

