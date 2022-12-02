Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 302,881 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 302,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $123,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Amphenol by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $3,315,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5 %

APH opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

