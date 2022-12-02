Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,920 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.20% of Qurate Retail worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 53.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qurate Retail Company Profile

QRTEA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.