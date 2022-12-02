Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $137,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,819 shares of company stock worth $901,859 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.