The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Travelers Companies worth $120,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $189.14 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.27 and a 12-month high of $191.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.72.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.