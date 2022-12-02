Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $116.16 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $116,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,433,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.76.
EW stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
