Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,461 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.18% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $139,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,301,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,295,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after acquiring an additional 854,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

