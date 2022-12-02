Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,132 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of Church & Dwight worth $134,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 17,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.