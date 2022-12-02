Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 148,637 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.37% of Watsco worth $127,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after acquiring an additional 102,460 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.60. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.