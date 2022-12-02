The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419,719 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $133,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE IPG opened at $34.46 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

