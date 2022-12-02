Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.87% of Pool worth $121,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $338.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $571.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.24 and its 200 day moving average is $349.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

