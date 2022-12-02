Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 232,051 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $129,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

