Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of A10 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,904,000 after buying an additional 163,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in A10 Networks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,971,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after buying an additional 148,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,416,000 after buying an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 35.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 296,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,653.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,653.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,426 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.