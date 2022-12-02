Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,222 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in KeyCorp by 29.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 214,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,234 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 940,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,733,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after acquiring an additional 147,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

