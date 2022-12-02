Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,542 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $167,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.71 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

