Fmr LLC Has $164.36 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.96% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $164,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.44. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $31,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $212,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

