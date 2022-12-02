Fmr LLC Has $164.36 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.96% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $164,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.44. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
