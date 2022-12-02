Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 712 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of ADTRAN worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

