Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.10 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

