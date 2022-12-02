Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $70.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.